Israeli soldiers leave hate-filled graffiti in Gaza
Palestinians returning home after the ceasefire found hateful messages left by Israeli soldiers, including slurs against Prophet Muhammad and calls for ethnic cleansing.
Graphic Artist: Semih Genc, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
February 12, 2025

Palestinian families returning to their war-torn homes in Gaza were met with more than just destruction. Hebrew graffiti, scrawled across shattered walls, carried nationalist and religious slogans, including "Muhammad is dead" and "The people of Israel live." Many saw it as a deliberate act of provocation and humiliation.


The messages, documented in several neighborhoods, went beyond slogans. Some inscriptions openly advocated for the killing and expulsion of Palestinians. Alongside the words, soldiers had drawn Israeli flags and images of Haredi Jewish men, mocking those forced to flee.

For those who had endured months of bombardment, the hateful graffiti was a chilling reminder that the devastation of war extended beyond the physical — leaving deep psychological scars on those returning to what remained of their homes.

