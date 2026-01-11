They arrived quietly, as if ashamed of their own punctuality.

A mobile phone dealer in Tripoli, Libya, has finally received a shipment of Nokia phones he ordered back in 2010, after an astonishing 16-year delay.

The long-lost consignment, which included classic button-based Nokia models such as music-edition handsets and early “Communicator” devices once seen as premium tech, was stranded due to the 2011 Libyan civil war and the collapse of the country’s logistics and customs infrastructure.

Both the sender and the intended recipient were located just a few kilometres apart in Tripoli, yet the package lay forgotten in warehouses for more than a decade because of conflict and instability.

A video of the shopkeeper unboxing the decades-old phones has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, he laughs with friends and jokingly asks whether the devices are “phones or artefacts,” highlighting how far mobile technology has come since 2010.