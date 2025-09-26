At the United Nations General Assembly this week, the world gathered for one of the most critical moments in international politics. Leaders from nearly 200 nations spoke about war, famine and the future of our planet. It was a stage for urgent diplomacy and the kind of leadership the world desperately needs.



President Donald Trump spoke on Tuesday for almost an hour. In those moments of global attention, he decided to use his platform to attack London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan. He declared that Europe was “going to hell” and accused Khan of bringing “Sharia law” to London.

This was not a slip of the tongue. It was a choice. The most powerful leader in the world chose to invoke one of the oldest Islamophobic myths: that Muslim leadership signals a creeping imposition of Sharia law.



Britain has a secular legal system. Sharia councils exist only in a limited advisory form with no standing in law. To suggest otherwise is to perpetuate a false narrative that has long been used to portray Muslims as a threat to national life and to question their legitimacy in public office.

In this week’s address, he called him a “terrible, terrible mayor,” but it is not the first time Trump has attacked Khan.

In 2019, he labelled him a “ stone cold loser ,” and accused him of failing London. What ties these attacks together is not performance in office, but identity. The fixation is clear. Trump has made Khan a target because he is Muslim.

Khan himself has been clear about this. Asked about Trump’s latest outburst, he responded : “I think President Trump has shown he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic, and he is Islamophobic.” For the mayor of one of the world’s most diverse cities, this was not an exaggeration. It was naming what is plain to see.

London has been led by Sadiq Khan for eight years. During that time, it has remained one of the most visited cities in the world, attracting more American visitors and investors than any other European capital. To suggest that it has fallen under “Sharia law” is baseless. But the intention is clear: to signal that a Muslim mayor is not a legitimate leader.

Identity over policy

That message does not remain at the level of rhetoric. We have seen where it leads. In the summer of 2024, riots broke out across the UK.

Mobs marched through towns chanting anti-Muslim slogans, attacking mosques, vandalising Muslim-owned businesses, and targeting hotels that housed asylum seekers. Families described living through nights of fear and violence. The unrest was sparked by misinformation , but it revealed something deeper: how quickly lies about Muslims can ignite disorder.