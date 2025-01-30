POLITICS
2 min read
Merkel slams her own party for collaborating with far-right AfD
In rare public statement, Merkel criticises her party's decision to pass anti-immigration proposal with critical support of far-right AfD.
00:00
Merkel slams her own party for collaborating with far-right AfD
The immigration and deportation debate in Germany has intensified after a recent deadly knife attack in Aschaffenburg last week that claimed two lives, including a child's. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
January 30, 2025

Germany's former chancellor Angela Merkel has sharply rebuked Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz for advancing an anti-immigration motion that relied on support from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

In a statement posted on her official website on Thursday, Merkel criticised CDU leader Merz for reversing his stance from just two months earlier, when he had called on democratic parties to avoid any cooperation with right-wing extremists in the parliament.

"This proposal at that time and the stance associated with it were an expression of great political responsibility, which I fully supported," Merkel said.

"I consider it is wrong to no longer feel bound by this proposal and thereby, for the first time, to allow a majority with the votes of the AfD in a vote in the parliament."

The Christian Democrats had previously maintained a strict policy of non-cooperation with the AfD at all levels of government, considering the far-right party's extremist positions incompatible with democratic values.

RECOMMENDED

The party introduced several motions and a draft bill to parliament this week to modify the country's immigration and asylum laws, ahead of elections on February 23.

A key non-binding motion—which called for turning away irregular migrants and asylum seekers at German borders—passed Wednesday with the AfD's support.

The measure narrowly succeeded with 348 votes to 345, critically relying on 75 AfD votes.

The immigration and deportation debate in Germany has intensified after a recent deadly knife attack in Aschaffenburg last week that claimed two lives, including a child's.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership