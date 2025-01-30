Germany's former chancellor Angela Merkel has sharply rebuked Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz for advancing an anti-immigration motion that relied on support from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

In a statement posted on her official website on Thursday, Merkel criticised CDU leader Merz for reversing his stance from just two months earlier, when he had called on democratic parties to avoid any cooperation with right-wing extremists in the parliament.

"This proposal at that time and the stance associated with it were an expression of great political responsibility, which I fully supported," Merkel said.

"I consider it is wrong to no longer feel bound by this proposal and thereby, for the first time, to allow a majority with the votes of the AfD in a vote in the parliament."

The Christian Democrats had previously maintained a strict policy of non-cooperation with the AfD at all levels of government, considering the far-right party's extremist positions incompatible with democratic values.