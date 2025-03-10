Hours after a series of outages that left X unavailable to thousands of users, Elon Musk claimed that the social media platform was being targeted in a “massive cyberattack.”

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources," Musk claimed in a post on Monday.

"Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …”

Complaints about outages spiked on Monday at 6 am Eastern and again at 10 am, with more than 40,000 users reporting no access to the platform, according to the tracking website Downdetector.com.

A sustained outage that lasted at least an hour began at noon, with the heaviest disruptions occurring along the United States coasts.