French authorities have arrested three people suspected of spying for Russia and promoting pro-Kremlin war propaganda in Paris, prosecutors have said.

The arrests are part of an investigation into SOS Donbass, a French-Russian organisation that purports to be a humanitarian group assisting civilians in eastern Ukraine but is suspected by intelligence services of acting as a relay for Russian influence operations, France 24 reported on Tuesday.

One of the detainees, a 40-year-old Russian national, was identified through surveillance footage in September after allegedly posting pro-Russian propaganda posters on the Arc de Triomphe, Paris’s most iconic monument.

Prosecutors claim that he reported his actions to the association's leader over the phone.

The organisation’s head, a 40-year-old woman born in Russia, had been under close watch by France’s domestic intelligence agency, the DGSI, since early 2025.

Investigators believe she attempted to obtain economic information from French business executives.

France warns of Russian propaganda