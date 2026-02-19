WORLD
1 min read
Podcaster Tucker Carlson briefly held then released by Israeli airport security: report
US embassy spokesperson denies detention, says Carlson received the same passport control questions that ‘countless visitors to Israel’ receive.
Podcaster Tucker Carlson briefly held then released by Israeli airport security: report
Tucker Carlson looks on during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on January 9, 2026. / Reuters Archive
3 hours ago

Conservative US podcaster Tucker Carlson and his staff were briefly detained by Israeli security officials on Wednesday shortly after he conducted an interview with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, the Daily Mail reported.

Carlson had travelled to Tel Aviv for a sit-down with Huckabee, who had challenged him to an in-person conversation following an online dispute over Israel's treatment of Christians.

Shortly after the interview, Israeli airport security confiscated the group's passports and took Carlson's executive producer into a separate room for questioning, the Daily Mail reported.

"Men who identified themselves as airport security...demanded to know what we spoke to Ambassador Huckabee about," Carlson told the outlet. "It was bizarre. We're now out of the country."

RECOMMENDED

A US embassy spokesperson in Israel pushed back on the account, saying Carlson had not been detained and had instead gone through routine passport control, the same process applied to "countless visitors to Israel, including Ambassador Huckabee and other diplomats."

The Daily Mail said it reached out to both the White House and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office for comment but received no immediate response.

RelatedTRT World - Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Deadliest US avalanche in decades: Eight killed and one missing in Sierra Nevada
Facing jury, Zuckerberg admits slow action on child protection
Iran, Russia plan joint naval exercise in Gulf of Oman amid US military buildup
Israel braces for possible strikes on Iran despite ongoing nuclear talks: report
'Racist assault' on Indians in Israel, as New Delhi keeps mum on West Bank ahead of Modi visit
NATO hails Türkiye's 360-degree security approach ahead of Ankara summit
At least 37 killed in suspected gas explosion at Nigeria mining site
Türkiye showcases joint operational capability in NATO Steadfast Dart drill
'Silent pandemic' killing 100 a week becomes urgent health threat in Australia
5,000-year-old antibiotic-resistant bacteria found in Romanian ice cave
Terror-free Türkiye on track despite sabotage attempts: Erdogan
Israel expanding control in occupied West Bank tests US red lines
German defence minister lauds Türkiye's strategic role in NATO
Swiss government approves temporary troop increase for EU mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina
India AI summit spotlights military tech amid robot controversy