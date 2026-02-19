Conservative US podcaster Tucker Carlson and his staff were briefly detained by Israeli security officials on Wednesday shortly after he conducted an interview with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, the Daily Mail reported.

Carlson had travelled to Tel Aviv for a sit-down with Huckabee, who had challenged him to an in-person conversation following an online dispute over Israel's treatment of Christians.

Shortly after the interview, Israeli airport security confiscated the group's passports and took Carlson's executive producer into a separate room for questioning, the Daily Mail reported.

"Men who identified themselves as airport security...demanded to know what we spoke to Ambassador Huckabee about," Carlson told the outlet. "It was bizarre. We're now out of the country."