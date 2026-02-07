The third Türkiye-China Business Conference was held in Istanbul on Saturday, attended by business community representatives from both countries and businesspeople.

According to Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat, the conference was attended by Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), along with representatives of the business communities of both countries and a large delegation of businesspeople.

“As Türkiye and China enter the 55th year of their diplomatic relations, our expectation from this important meeting is that these contacts will turn into concrete partnerships, new investments, and agreements that enhance the quality of mutual trade,” he wrote on the Turkish social media NSosyal.

Bolat expressed the hope that the conference would help generate new opportunities and lasting cooperation for the business communities of both countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Türkiye Jiang Xuebin said the event was important for exchanging views on advancing economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Economic and social development