TÜRKİYE
2 min read
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade
Event is important for exchanging views on advancing economic and trade relations between 2 countries, says Chinese ambassador to Türkiye.
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade
Bolat expressed the hope that the conference would help generate new opportunities for the business communities of both countries. / AA
February 7, 2026

The third Türkiye-China Business Conference was held in Istanbul on Saturday, attended by business community representatives from both countries and businesspeople.

According to Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat, the conference was attended by Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), along with representatives of the business communities of both countries and a large delegation of businesspeople.

“As Türkiye and China enter the 55th year of their diplomatic relations, our expectation from this important meeting is that these contacts will turn into concrete partnerships, new investments, and agreements that enhance the quality of mutual trade,” he wrote on the Turkish social media NSosyal.

Bolat expressed the hope that the conference would help generate new opportunities and lasting cooperation for the business communities of both countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Türkiye Jiang Xuebin said the event was important for exchanging views on advancing economic and trade relations between the two countries.

RelatedTRT World - Xi hails Türkiye’s 'self-reliance,' urges Belt and Road–Middle Corridor synergy

Economic and social development

RECOMMENDED

Recalling Chinese President Xi Jinping’s initiatives on global development, global security, global civilisation, and global governance, Xuebin said these initiatives “offer ideas for advancing a more open, inclusive, equitable, balanced, and win-win path of development.”

China is Türkiye’s largest trading partner, said Xuebin at the event, adding that Chinese companies operating in Türkiye actively contribute to the country’s economic and social development through employment and tax revenues.

Wang Kang, vice president of the Export-Import Bank of China, said Türkiye is China’s fourth-largest trading partner in West Asia and its third-largest export market, while China is Türkiye’s second-largest trading partner overall and its largest source of imports.

He noted that Türkiye is among China’s top five investment destinations in West Asia.

“As a bank that plays a role in supporting overseas investment and development, we attach great importance to cooperation with Türkiye,” he concluded.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye and China hold landmark meet focused at regional, global stability
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official
Fresh protests in Melbourne as Herzog wraps up Australia visit
Tragedy on Nile as ferry sinks, leaving 15 dead in Sudan
Ticket shock as FIFA World Cup resale market drives prices sky high
Argentina's Milei faces unprecedented worker backlash as unions take to streets
Indian oil minister certain of Jeffrey's 'taste in people', denies wrongdoing in Epstein links
Arab League convenes emergency talks over Israel's push for occupied West Bank control
Canada lowers flags nationwide after deadly school massacre as police confirm teen gunman
US lawmakers accuse Pam Bondi of running 'massive Epstein cover-up'
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk