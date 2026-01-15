Human rights organisations have strongly condemned Israel’s latest legislative push to allow the execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging, warning that the bill would formalise racially discriminatory capital punishment and entrench a system of state-sanctioned killing.

The bill , advanced by far-right lawmakers and reported this week to be moving forward in the Knesset, will allow courts to impose the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of attacks on Israelis. Rights groups say the proposal is designed to apply almost exclusively to Palestinians, who are routinely tried in Israeli military courts that lack basic due process guarantees.

No date has been set for a final vote yet.

What does the proposed law say?

Under the proposal, the Israel Prison Service commissioner would appoint the executioner, with the process overseen by a prison warden, a judicial representative and a member of the prisoner’s family. Executions could proceed even if some overseers are absent, to avoid delays, the bill states.

The legislation grants full civil and criminal immunity to officials involved and bars any commutation, appeal, or cancellation once a death sentence is issued.

Prisoners sentenced to death would be held in complete isolation, with visits limited to authorised personnel, and executions would be carried out within 90 days of a final ruling.

Details of executions would be published by the Israel Prison Service, while the identities of those carrying them out would remain confidential.

UN: ‘Irreconcilable with human dignity’

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights urged Israel to abandon the legislation, warning that mandatory death sentences and discriminatory application violate international law. The UN said the proposal undermines the right to life and raises the risk of irreversible miscarriages of justice in a system already condemned for its treatment of Palestinians.

“When it comes to the death penalty, the United Nations is very clear, and opposes it under all circumstances,” said UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk. “It is profoundly difficult to reconcile such punishment with human dignity and raises the unacceptable risk of executing innocent people.”

“The proposal also raises other human rights concerns, including on the basis that it is discriminatory given it will exclusively apply to Palestinians.”

He said the language of such legislation, along with statements from Israeli politicians, indicate that this is intended to apply only to Palestinians, who are often convicted after unfair trials.

Israeli groups denounce ‘cruel and dangerous’ bill