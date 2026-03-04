Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has warned that the US-Israeli attacks on Iran risk becoming a prolonged conflict that could increase the cost of living worldwide, and urged respect for international law.
“We are against this disaster. Governments should be here to improve the lives of people, not make them worse,” he said in a televised address on Wednesday. “It’s unacceptable that some use the fog of war to hide their failures and, along the way, line the pockets of the same few people as always.”
Sanchez demanded all parties involved bring an end to the violence.
“No one knows what will happen, or the objectives of those who started it, but we have to be ready for this to turn into a long war,” Sanchez said. “We do not like the Iranian regime, which represses its people, especially women, but we demand a peaceful solution.”
Hostilities have already caused hundreds of deaths in homes and schools while disrupting stock markets and energy prices, he said.
“Massive wars often start because of a series of mistakes, unknowns – we cannot play Russian roulette with the lives of millions,” he said, referring to the start of World War I.
He also compared the Iran attacks to Iraq war, which he said increased terrorism, the cost of living, migration and led to a less secure world.
Although Spain has emerged as one of the fiercest critics of the joint Israeli-American attacks in the Western world, Sanchez said Spain does not stand alone.
“We stand with the values of our constitution, the principles of the EU, the UN Charter and international law, and therefore with peace,” he said. “It is naive to believe violence is the answer or that blindly following others is leadership.”
He added that millions of people around the world want peace and prosperity rather than more war, which he said “only benefits a few.”
Sanchez added that Spain is studying economic measures to support Spanish citizens and businesses if they are impacted by the war. Madrid is also working to bring thousands of Spaniards stranded in the Gulf region home.
Washington threatens Spain
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump threatened to cut off trade with Spain, calling it a “terrible” ally, after Spain refused to let the US use its military bases in the country to attack Iran.
“We're going to cut off all trade,” he said at a press conference with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the White House. "I could tomorrow – or today, even better – stop everything having to do with Spain, all business having to do with Spain.”
“The Supreme Court reaffirmed your ability to implement an embargo,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent added.
Sanchez on Wednesday did not directly mention Washington’s threats against Spain but did say “we will not be afraid of retaliation.”
On Tuesday night, the Spanish government released a statement saying any revision of commercial relations must respect international law and existing agreements.