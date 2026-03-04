Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has warned that the US-Israeli attacks on Iran risk becoming a prolonged conflict that could increase the cost of living worldwide, and urged respect for international law.

“We are against this disaster. Governments should be here to improve the lives of people, not make them worse,” he said in a televised address on Wednesday. “It’s unacceptable that some use the fog of war to hide their failures and, along the way, line the pockets of the same few people as always.”

Sanchez demanded all parties involved bring an end to the violence.

“No one knows what will happen, or the objectives of those who started it, but we have to be ready for this to turn into a long war,” Sanchez said. “We do not like the Iranian regime, which represses its people, especially women, but we demand a peaceful solution.”

Hostilities have already caused hundreds of deaths in homes and schools while disrupting stock markets and energy prices, he said.

“Massive wars often start because of a series of mistakes, unknowns – we cannot play Russian roulette with the lives of millions,” he said, referring to the start of World War I.

He also compared the Iran attacks to Iraq war, which he said increased terrorism, the cost of living, migration and led to a less secure world.

Although Spain has emerged as one of the fiercest critics of the joint Israeli-American attacks in the Western world, Sanchez said Spain does not stand alone.

“We stand with the values of our constitution, the principles of the EU, the UN Charter and international law, and therefore with peace,” he said. “It is naive to believe violence is the answer or that blindly following others is leadership.”