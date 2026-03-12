TÜRKİYE
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Greece is breaching treaties by violating demilitarised status of islands
Turkish Ministry of National Defence has said Greek steps concerning Limni and Kerpe islands contradict international law and negatively affect relations between Ankara and Athens.
Greece is breaching treaties by violating demilitarised status of islands
Türkiye said necessary measures have been taken in response to developments. [File photo] / AA
March 12, 2026

Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defence has said Greece is violating international agreements through its actions concerning the status of Limni and Kerpe islands, warning that the moves damage bilateral relations.

In a statement, the ministry on Thursday said Greece’s initiatives regarding the islands contradict treaties concluded in accordance with international law.

“Greece’s actions violating islands’ status under existing treaties are unlawful and harm bilateral neighbourly relations,” the statement said.

It added that Türkiye rejects “Greece’s self-serving” steps and its “exploitation of regional crises,” stressing that Ankara has taken the “necessary measures” in response.

Türkiye has repeatedly stated Greece is violating the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty for militarising the Aegean and Dodecanese islands, which were meant to remain demilitarised.

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Last week, Ankara warned against "fait accompli" moves on militarising the islands.

“The objective legal status of the Eastern Aegean islands and the Dodecanese, established under the Treaty of Lausanne and the Paris Peace Treaty, is clear and not subject to discussion,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said in a statement posted on the social media platform X.

Greece adopted the "Achilles Shield” doctrine in November 2025, shifting from traditional protection to a more aggressive system.

Israel is helping Greece by supplying defence systems, such as PULS rocket artillery, Spike missiles, and potential integrations like David’s Sling or Barak MX, as key components of Greece's new doctrine.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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