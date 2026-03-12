Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defence has said Greece is violating international agreements through its actions concerning the status of Limni and Kerpe islands, warning that the moves damage bilateral relations.

In a statement, the ministry on Thursday said Greece’s initiatives regarding the islands contradict treaties concluded in accordance with international law.

“Greece’s actions violating islands’ status under existing treaties are unlawful and harm bilateral neighbourly relations,” the statement said.

It added that Türkiye rejects “Greece’s self-serving” steps and its “exploitation of regional crises,” stressing that Ankara has taken the “necessary measures” in response.

Türkiye has repeatedly stated Greece is violating the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty for militarising the Aegean and Dodecanese islands, which were meant to remain demilitarised.