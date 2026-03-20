Protesters have heckled and booed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a visit to Australia's largest mosque for Eid al-Fitr prayers, voicing anger over his stance on Israel's genocide in Gaza.
Video images showed demonstrators interrupting proceedings about 15 minutes after Albanese and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke joined worshippers at Lakemba Mosque in western Sydney to mark the end of Ramadan.
Protesters shouted "Get out!" and called the leaders "genocide supporters", referring to Israel's mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza.
"Dear brothers and sisters, keep calm a little bit," one organiser told the crowd.
"It is Eid. It is a joyful day."
A security guard was seen tackling one heckler to the ground before escorting him away.
"Shame on you!" protesters shouted as Albanese and Burke left the mosque.
Some in Australia's Muslim and Jewish communities have expressed frustration with the government's position, which has sought to balance concern for Palestinians, calls for a ceasefire, and support for Israel's right to self-defence.
Albanese later said the event had been "incredibly positive" despite the disruption.
"If you got a couple of people heckling in a crowd of 30,000, that should be put in that perspective," he told reporters.
He added that some frustration was linked to the government's recent designation of Hizb ut-Tahrir as a prohibited hate group under laws introduced after a deadly mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach on December 14.
Protests had also taken place in February during a visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, invited by Albanese to show solidarity with Jewish Australians after the Bondi attack.
Thousands attended a rally in Sydney, where 27 people were arrested following clashes with police.