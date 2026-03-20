Protesters have heckled and booed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a visit to Australia's largest mosque for Eid al-Fitr prayers, voicing anger over his stance on Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Video images showed demonstrators interrupting proceedings about 15 minutes after Albanese and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke joined worshippers at Lakemba Mosque in western Sydney to mark the end of Ramadan.

Protesters shouted "Get out!" and called the leaders "genocide supporters", referring to Israel's mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza.

"Dear brothers and sisters, keep calm a little bit," one organiser told the crowd.

"It is Eid. It is a joyful day."

A security guard was seen tackling one heckler to the ground before escorting him away.

"Shame on you!" protesters shouted as Albanese and Burke left the mosque.