Russian President Vladimir Putin said renewed contacts with Ukraine in Istanbul show both sides are "moving in the right direction."

Following a two-hour-call with US President Donald Trump on Monday, the Russian leader said that Moscow is ready to work on a memorandum for a future peace treaty.

Putin thanked Trump for supporting the resumption of direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, and said that Trump noted Russia's support for peace, though the key question was how to move towards peace.

"We have agreed with the president of the United States that Russia will propose and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace accord, defining a number of positions, such as, for example, the principles of settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement," Putin told reporters near the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Path toward peace

If appropriate agreements are reached, then there could be a ceasefire, Putin said, adding that direct talks between Russia and Ukraine "gives reason to believe that we are generally on the right track."

"I would like to note that, on the whole, Russia's position is clear. The main thing for us is to eliminate the root causes of this crisis," Putin said. "We just need to determine the most effective ways to move towards peace."

Talks to start 'immediately'

Trump said that Russia and Ukraine would immediately start ceasefire talks after his talk with Putin, but the Kremlin leader fell short of agreeing to the unconditional truce proposed by Washington.