China signals willingness to collaborate as Xi and Trump set for strategic talks in South Korea
Meeting aims to ease tensions and rebuild communication channels between Washington and Beijing amid ongoing disputes over trade, technology, and regional security in the Asia-Pacific
A file photo of US President Trump and China's President Xi shaking hands after a bilateral meeting. / Reuters
October 29, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to meet with US President Donald Trump on Thursday in South Korea, to seek “positive outcomes,” Beijing confirmed on Wednesday.

The two heads of state will “have an in-depth communication on strategic and long-term issues concerning China-US relations, as well as major issues of mutual concern,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

“China stands ready to work with the US,” Guo told a news conference in Beijing, adding that the country seeks “positive outcomes of this meeting" and hopes to inject "new momentum into the development of China-US relations.”

Specific information regarding the upcoming meeting will be released in due course, he added.

Last week, the White House announced the two leaders were set to meet on October 30 in South Korea on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
