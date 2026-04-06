Moscow will respond to Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia if they fail to heed warnings over their decision to open their airspace to Ukrainian drones, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said.

According to the state news agency Tass, Zakharova said on Monday that the Baltic states have been given a “corresponding warning.”

“If they, the regimes of these countries, are sensible enough, they will listen. If not, then they will face a response,” she said.

Earlier in March, Latvia's defence ministry said that Russia is "carrying out a large-scale, coordinated information operation against Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, claiming that the Baltic states are allowing their territories to be used for Ukrainian attacks against Russia."