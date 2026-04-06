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Russia warns of response if Baltic states allow Ukrainian drones in airspace
Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have been given a "corresponding warning," the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson says.
Russia warns of response if Baltic states allow Ukrainian drones in airspace
According to the state news agency Tass, Zakharova said the Baltic states have been given a “corresponding warning.” / Reuters
a day ago

Moscow will respond to Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia if they fail to heed warnings over their decision to open their airspace to Ukrainian drones, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said.

According to the state news agency Tass, Zakharova said on Monday that the Baltic states have been given a “corresponding warning.”

“If they, the regimes of these countries, are sensible enough, they will listen. If not, then they will face a response,” she said.

Earlier in March, Latvia's defence ministry said that Russia is "carrying out a large-scale, coordinated information operation against Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, claiming that the Baltic states are allowing their territories to be used for Ukrainian attacks against Russia."

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The ministry added that "Latvia, as well as Lithuania and Estonia, are not involved in planning or executing Ukraine's counterattacks against Russia."

According to the ministry, "the objective of Russia's information operations against the Baltic states is to discredit NATO, divide society, reduce trust in state institutions, and weaken support for Ukraine."

These efforts involve "disinformation and the use of social media bots, targeting Russian-speaking audiences and exploiting young people," it added.

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine hits oil refinery, Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in Russia
SOURCE:AA
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