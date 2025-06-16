For the first time in its 116-year history, Britain’s foreign intelligence agency MI6 will be led by a woman. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has named Blaise Metreweli as the 18th chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), succeeding Sir Richard Moore in autumn 2025.

Metreweli, a veteran intelligence officer, currently serves as Director General for Technology and Innovation, a role often compared to the real-life equivalent of ‘M’ – the head of MI6 in the cult James Bond series.

As chief, she will be known by the codename ‘C’ and will become the only publicly named member of the organisation.

Having spent most of her career in operational roles across the Middle East and Europe, Metreweli brings deep regional expertise to the post.

Her experience in both field operations and emerging technologies is seen as particularly relevant as MI6 adapts to hybrid threats ranging from cyberattacks to geopolitical sabotage, with officials citing Russia, China, and Iran as key adversaries in recent years.

Related TRT Global - UK names first female head of MI6, rewriting rules of spy game

Career and background

Blaise Metreweli began her career in British intelligence after studying anthropology at Pembroke College, Cambridge. She joined the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) in 1999 as a case officer, launching what would become a decades-long trajectory in national security.

Over the years, she has held a range of operational and leadership positions, with much of her fieldwork focused on the Middle East and Europe, regions central to the UK’s foreign intelligence priorities.

In addition to her service at MI6, Metreweli held senior roles at the domestic intelligence agency MI5, where she was known publicly under the pseudonym “Director K.”

Her cross-agency experience, combining frontline operations with strategic leadership, has positioned her as a key figure in the UK’s intelligence landscape.

In recognition of her contributions to British foreign policy, she was appointed a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG ) in 2024, a British honour awarded to individuals who have delivered outstanding non-military service abroad or made significant contributions to foreign and Commonwealth affairs.

Metreweli currently leads the agency’s technology and innovation division, one of its most strategically vital departments.

What is her vision?

The previous work of Metreweli focused on developing advanced tools and systems to protect the identities of field agents and enable operations to remain undetected by increasingly sophisticated surveillance technologies.

A central element of her role involved finding ways to evade threats such as China's expanding biometric surveillance networks.