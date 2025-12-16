In the town of Mrauk-U in western Myanmar's Rakhine State, a night-time air strike last week destroyed a hospital, killing at least 34 people, including patients and medical staff, and injuring 80 others.

The Myanmar military’s strike on December 10 targeted an area controlled by the Arakan Army, a powerful ethnic rebel group fighting for greater autonomy in the Southeast Asian nation of more than 100 ethnic groups.

Aid workers described the facility as “overflowing with patients” as most hospitals in Rakhine have already closed following a 2021 coup that ended a decade-long democratic experiment in the country of 55 million people.

The junta later claimed the hospital site was being used as a base by opposition forces. However, the UN condemned it as part of a broader pattern of strikes causing harm to civilians in a bid by the junta to regain control of rebel-held territories.

Last week’s air strike followed the May 16 bombing of a school in the Sagaing state that killed 24 people, including 22 children, and an October attack that also killed 24 people at a religious gathering.

Civilians, especially children, have borne the brunt of Myanmar’s civil war. One UN report said “grave violations against children” increased five times during the first two and a half years of the civil unrest.

It noted a “pattern of excessive use of force and indiscriminate attacks” by the Myanmar armed and police forces, involving air strikes, heavy weapons, and civilian property-burning incidents, affecting children and causing a surge in forced displacement.

The UN expects 16 million people, including five million children, to require life-saving humanitarian assistance and protection next year.

According to the UN World Food Programme , more than 400,000 young children and mothers in Myanmar with acute malnutrition are already surviving on nutrient-deprived diets of plain rice or watery porridge.

The latest strike on the hospital showed the brutal reality of Myanmar's civil war, now in its fifth year since the military seized power by ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

What began as widespread protests has now evolved into a nationwide armed resistance involving ethnic militias and armed groups challenging the junta, also known as the Tatmadaw or feudal army.

The military controls major cities like Yangon, but rebels hold parts of border regions, leading to a patchwork of control that experts describe as “internal balkanisation”.

Maung Zarni, a UK-based genocide scholar from Myanmar, tells TRT World that the internal fragmentation has been the most under-appreciated development in the Myanmar conflict in recent years.

“This process of internal balkanisation was triggered (as) the armed resistance against the junta spread throughout the mainstream Myanmar or Burmese society in the form of hundreds of operationally autonomous armed groups called people’s defence forces,” Zarni says.

A tapestry of ethno-nationalist identities

This fragmentation is evident in places like Rakhine, home to the Buddhist Rakhine ethnic minority and a site of past atrocities against the Muslim Rohingya.

The Arakan Army, which seeks autonomy from Myanmar’s central government, took control of Mrauk-U last year.

Accused of wreaking atrocities against the Muslim Rohingya ethnic minority, the group now rules over all but three of Rakhine’s 17 townships.

Analysts say air strikes like the one on the hospital last week demonstrate the junta has made “significant gains” through a campaign of air strikes in rebel-held areas in recent years.

Zarni says that the junta is unlikely to collapse in the next two to three years, citing three key reasons.

One, no powerful external actor, like the US in past regime changes elsewhere, is decisively backing the resistance in Myanmar, he says.

Two, the neighbouring countries, including China, India, Thailand, and Bangladesh, do not want instability caused by the junta’s fall, potentially in the form of refugee flows and cross-border crime, he adds.

And three, the Tatmadaw remains the most cohesive force, holding urban centres and population hubs, he says.