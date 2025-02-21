The European Union will seek more gas from countries including the US to replace Russian supplies, and expand renewable energy faster to cut its overall reliance on the fuel, the EU's energy commissioner has said.

The EU has pledged to quit Russian fossil fuels by 2027 in response to the Ukraine war.

While Russian pipeline gas deliveries have plunged, the EU increased its imports of Russian liquefied natural gas last year.

"Instead of using taxpayers' money, citizens' money, to pay for gas where the revenue goes into Putin's war chest, we need to make sure that we produce our energy," EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen said in a joint media interview, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Jorgensen said Brussels was preparing changes to permit rules to speed up building renewable energy.

He said the EU would step up efforts to source alternative supplies for industries and home heating where gas cannot be quickly replaced by electricity.

"And then it's my job to make sure that it is cheap and not Russian," he said.

"There will still be the need for gas, and there we will have to find other sources than Russia, and that can also mean bigger import from the US"