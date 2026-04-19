More than 1,000 homes in Tel Aviv have been left uninhabitable by the recent war with Iran, the city's Mayor, Ron Huldai, has said.

Israeli Channel 12 quoted Huldai, who said that "more than 1,000 apartments in Tel Aviv are no longer fit for living" because of damage caused by Iranian missiles and drones.

During the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on 28 February, Tehran launched repeated retaliatory missile and drone attacks on major Israeli cities in response to large-scale strikes on Iranian territory.

Some missiles and shrapnel from interception attempts struck buildings in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Bnei Brak, killing and injuring dozens, and causing extensive damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Related TRT World - Israel says it carried out 10,800 air strikes on Iran during war

Channel 12 reported earlier this week that Israeli officials estimate the cost of 40 days of war with Iran and Lebanon at around $17.5 billion.