Permanent members of the UN Security Council have outlined their expectations for the next secretary-general, emphasising the need for reform, accountability, and a return to the organisation's core mandate amid growing global challenges.

The council held an open debate on Monday on the role and qualities of the next UN chief, set to take office after current Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' second term ends on December 31, 2026.

Upholding fairness, justice

China's delegation stressed four key principles for the next leadership, beginning with upholding fairness and justice to lay a solid foundation for lasting peace.

The delegation emphasised remaining committed to political solutions as an effective pathway to peace and prioritising development to address the root causes of conflict.

"Without development, peace cannot be sustainable and conflicts cannot be truly resolved," China said, adding that upholding multilateralism and strengthening international synergy in safeguarding peace is essential.

Bring UN back to basics

France said the next secretary-general must bring the UN back to basics and help achieve the vision of peace and prosperity established 80 years ago.

"The secretary-general is the incarnation of an international order based on the rule of law, the guarantor of this form of humanity," the French delegation said.

The delegation noted that the world expects the secretary-general to serve as a "compass" on global issues.

"The next secretary-general must be accountable for the effectiveness of the organisation," it added.

Key role

Russia acknowledged that the UN often fails to meet international community expectations despite its "enormous potential."

"It's only possible to overcome the crisis of trust in the UN by agreeing on in good faith and then implementing intergovernmental decisions by adapting the UN system to changing realities, with a leading role played by the member states," Moscow added.

The Russian delegation emphasised viewing the secretary-general as playing a key role in the UN's work, which should be carried out in "strict compliance" with the UN Charter, respecting "neutrality and equidistance."