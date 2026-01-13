The United States has designated the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, as well as Lebanon and Jordan, as “terrorist organisations”.

"These designations reflect the opening actions of an ongoing, sustained effort to thwart Muslim Brotherhood chapters' violence and destabilisation wherever it occurs," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States will use all available tools to deprive these Muslim Brotherhood chapters of the resources to engage in or support terrorism."

President Donald Trump set in motion the process to take action against the movement, which was founded in Egypt in 1928 and has since spread across the Arab world.