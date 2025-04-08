The developing world is facing a serious funding challenge.

While the current crisis has been triggered by deep and sudden US aid cuts, it reflects a broader trend of declining official development assistance (ODA) in recent years.

This moment is prompting a reassessment of the aid model itself—particularly its tendency to foster structural dependency.

Countries long reliant on external support are now being forced to rethink their policies.

For nations facing acute humanitarian crises, these cuts have devastating consequences.

Here, increased international solidarity and financial support remain essential.

But for others, this moment presents an opportunity to reconsider their development pathways.

Related From Eritrean refugees to US entrepreneurs - TRT Afrika

Often seen as an outlier, Eritrea offers some provocative but timely lessons in self-reliance and development with limited resources.

Based on the UN’s partnership in the country, here are five takeaways from Eritrea’s model that feel especially relevant right now:

1. Set your own development agenda

Eritrea has been deliberate in ensuring that external assistance aligns with national priorities. Development partnerships, including with the UN, are guided by government-led strategies, rooted in a philosophy of self-reliance and evaluated through a lens of long-term sustainability. This has allowed the country to retain greater control over its development agenda rather than reacting to shifting donor priorities.

It is important to note that self-reliance does not mean isolation. Eritrea maintains a diverse set of partners — including Italy, China, the UK, and Japan. The UN has a long-standing presence in the country and today supports efforts in solar energy, education, health, food security, climate resilience, and more. This partnership is articulated in and adheres to a cooperation framework that reflects Eritrea’s own development priorities, approaches, and leadership.

2. Look inward: Strengthen domestic resources

When Eritrea ended USAID operations in 2005 (Financial Times), many questioned whether the country could sustain progress without substantial foreign aid. Nearly two decades later, Eritrea has relied on domestic resource mobilisation, emphasising basic needs, social protection, and sustainability. Tax revenue, remittances, and public sector investments in agriculture, health, and renewable energy have been key drivers of its model.

3. Investing in people first