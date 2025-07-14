The US will send Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine, President Donald Trump said, while expressing his dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The European Union is paying for it. We're not paying anything for it, but we will send it. It'll be business for us, and we will send them Patriots, which they desperately need," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sunday, without specifying how many Patriot missile systems he intends to send to Ukraine.

“Because Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then he bombs everybody in the evening, but there's a little bit of a problem there: I don't like it," he added.

Trump said he will have a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who on Monday will start a two-day visit to Washington, DC, where he will also meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as well as members of Congress.

Related TRT Global - Weapons will flow to Ukraine at 'record level': US senator

Asked whether he is going to announce sanctions on Russia on Monday, he said: "We're going to see what we will see tomorrow."