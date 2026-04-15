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US strike on alleged drug-trafficking vessel in eastern Pacific kills four
Attack is the fourth in four days, and brings the death toll from US strikes on alleged drug boats to 175.
US strike on alleged drug-trafficking vessel in eastern Pacific kills four
International legal experts and rights groups say the strikes likely amount to extrajudicial killings. (Photo: FILE) / Reuters
4 hours ago

The US military has said that four people had been killed in a strike on another alleged drug-trafficking boat, the fourth such deadly attack in as many days.

US Southern Command said in a post on X on Tuesday that the strike — just as the previous three — occurred in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The latest strike brings the death toll to 175 since the operations began in early September. The US Coast Guard has suspended the search for one survivor from an attack on Saturday.

Two people were killed in a strike on Monday, while the military said two strikes on Saturday had killed five people and left one survivor.

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President Donald Trump's administration insists it is effectively at war with what it calls "narco-terrorists" operating in Latin America.

International legal experts and rights groups say the strikes likely amount to extrajudicial killings as they have apparently targeted civilians who do not pose an immediate threat to the United States.

RelatedTRT World - US military kills 4 in its strike on alleged drug vessel in Caribbean
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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