The US military has said that four people had been killed in a strike on another alleged drug-trafficking boat, the fourth such deadly attack in as many days.

US Southern Command said in a post on X on Tuesday that the strike — just as the previous three — occurred in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The latest strike brings the death toll to 175 since the operations began in early September. The US Coast Guard has suspended the search for one survivor from an attack on Saturday.

Two people were killed in a strike on Monday, while the military said two strikes on Saturday had killed five people and left one survivor.