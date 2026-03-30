Russia has expelled the second secretary of the British Embassy in Moscow, Jance Gerardus, on allegations of intelligence activities, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday.

The FSB said in a statement that Gerardus' accreditation was revoked and that he must leave Russia within two weeks.

"It has been reliably established that Second Secretary Jance Van Rensburg Albertus Gerardus, born 06/01/1996, when applying for permission to enter our country, deliberately provided false information, thereby violating Russian law," the FSB said.

According to the intelligence service, Gerardus attempted to obtain sensitive information during informal meetings with Russian economic experts, which was recorded.

"The FSB of Russia has identified signs that this diplomat was conducting intelligence and subversive activities threatening the security of the Russian Federation," it added.

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Espionage activities