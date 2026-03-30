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Russia expels senior British diplomat over 'intelligence activities'
Russian intelligence accused British Second Secretary Jance Gerardus of attempting to obtain sensitive information during informal meetings with Russian economic experts.
Russia expels senior British diplomat over 'intelligence activities'
A flag flies above the British embassy in Moscow, Russia September 13, 2024. [File photo] / Reuters
March 30, 2026

Russia has expelled the second secretary of the British Embassy in Moscow, Jance Gerardus, on allegations of intelligence activities, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday.

The FSB said in a statement that Gerardus' accreditation was revoked and that he must leave Russia within two weeks.

"It has been reliably established that Second Secretary Jance Van Rensburg Albertus Gerardus, born 06/01/1996, when applying for permission to enter our country, deliberately provided false information, thereby violating Russian law," the FSB said.

According to the intelligence service, Gerardus attempted to obtain sensitive information during informal meetings with Russian economic experts, which was recorded.

"The FSB of Russia has identified signs that this diplomat was conducting intelligence and subversive activities threatening the security of the Russian Federation," it added.

RelatedTRT World - UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat

Espionage activities

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In a separate statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said British temporary charge d'affaires Danae Dholakia was summoned over the case and will be presented with a diplomatic note of protest and officially informed of the requirement for Gerardus to leave the country.

The ministry added that Russian authorities have also obtained information indicating that the employee belongs to British intelligence services and was conducting "intelligence and subversive activities" while in Russia.

"The British side was advised that previously identified instances of certain British diplomats providing deliberately false information about themselves had already served as grounds for our firm response," it said.

Moscow also asked London to convey "the urgent recommendation" that British nationals, especially embassy staff, should provide only truthful information about their background when submitting visa applications.

"It was particularly emphasised that Moscow will not tolerate the activities of undeclared British intelligence personnel on Russian territory, and our uncompromising stance on this issue will continue to be shaped in accordance with the interests of national security," it said.

The ministry also warned London that in the event of escalation, "the Russian side will provide an immediate and necessary response."

RelatedTRT World - Russia accuses UK and France of seeking to arm Ukraine with nuclear weapons
SOURCE:AA
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