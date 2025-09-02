India has warned Pakistan about possible cross-border flooding for the second time in as many weeks, as monsoon deluges cause death and widespread destruction in both countries.

The disaster management authority in Pakistan announced the warning on Tuesday.

Punjab’s Disaster Management Authority said the Indian High Commission conveyed the warning to Pakistan through the Ministry of Water Resources.

New Delhi shared the warning with Pakistan on "humanitarian grounds” through New Delhi’s high commission in Islamabad rather than the water-sharing Indus Water Treaty (IWT), which remains suspended, an Indian government official said.

Pakistan conducted mass evacuations late last month after India released water from overflowing dams and swollen rivers into low-lying border regions.

The countries came close to war in May, and tensions frequently escalate between the two nuclear-armed rivals, making diplomatic contact uncommon.

The latest warning concerns a surge in the Sutlej River, with floodwaters expected to enter Pakistan on Wednesday.

Raging torrents have already devastated border communities in Kasur, Okara, Vehari and Bahawalnagar.

Officials in Pakistan’s Punjab province said Tuesday that more than 1 million people have been evacuated and 2.45 million people have been affected by monsoon flooding in recent months.