Hollywood star Tom Cruise has moved out of his luxury London residence amid growing safety concerns in the area, British media reported.

The Daily Express reported on Monday that the 63-year-old actor decided to leave the Knightsbridge suburb following a violent daytime robbery at the nearby Bucherer Rolex Boutique.

During the incident, a motorcycle gang arrived and used machetes to fend off security staff while smashing reinforced glass with hammers and specialist tools. About 20 luxury watches were stolen in a raid that lasted just three minutes before the suspects escaped.

Sources cited by the Daily Express said the incident reinforced Cruise’s belief that the neighbourhood had “declined” in recent years.