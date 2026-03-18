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Israel plans to occupy southern Lebanon villages — Israeli media
Israeli media says the offensive aims to stop anti-tank fire and pressure Hezbollah.
Israel plans to occupy southern Lebanon villages — Israeli media
Reports say Israeli army may occupy areas used for attacks "until further notice." / Reuters
March 18, 2026

Israel has planned to occupy the first line of villages in southern Lebanon to prevent rocket fire, Israeli media has reported.

Channel 12 said the political echelon intends to instruct the army to occupy any area in Lebanon from which anti-tank weapons are allegedly launched, "until further notice."

"Israel intends to control all areas that threaten the population, especially the first line of villages in southern Lebanon," the channel said, without specifying these villages.

The Israeli army has escalated its air strikes across Lebanon in recent days amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah, despite a ceasefire deal that has been in place since November 2024.

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According to Lebanese authorities, at least 968 people have been killed and 2,432 wounded in Israeli strikes across Lebanon since March 2.

The current escalation has followed a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed around 1,300 people since February 28.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets."

RelatedTRT World - Israeli attacks kill, wound dozens more in Lebanon
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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