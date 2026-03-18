Israel has planned to occupy the first line of villages in southern Lebanon to prevent rocket fire, Israeli media has reported.

Channel 12 said the political echelon intends to instruct the army to occupy any area in Lebanon from which anti-tank weapons are allegedly launched, "until further notice."

"Israel intends to control all areas that threaten the population, especially the first line of villages in southern Lebanon," the channel said, without specifying these villages.

The Israeli army has escalated its air strikes across Lebanon in recent days amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah, despite a ceasefire deal that has been in place since November 2024.