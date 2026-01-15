TÜRKİYE
Germany backs Türkiye's role in European security after high-level talks in Berlin
Following talks in Berlin, German Defence Minister Pistorius says Germany values Türkiye as an important ally and wants to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation further.
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany on January 14 2026. / Reuters
January 15, 2026

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius praised Türkiye's significant contribution to European security following talks on Wednesday with his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler in Berlin.

The ministers discussed the latest developments in Ukraine and Syria, bilateral defence cooperation and preparations for the upcoming NATO summit during meetings at the defence ministry headquarters.

“Germany values Türkiye as an important ally that makes an essential contribution to European security,” Pistorius said in a ministry statement. “Turkish armed forces contribute significantly to securing the alliance's southern flank.”

Pistorius emphasised shared interests between the NATO partners and said bilateral defence cooperation should be further strengthened beyond existing alliance frameworks.

“Germany and Türkiye have well-established security and defence relations within the alliance. Moreover, we want to further strengthen our bilateral cooperation with Ankara,” he said.

The ministers also discussed agenda items for NATO's Ankara summit in July, the statement said. The summit will address the alliance's comprehensive 360-degree approach to security threats, ensuring NATO prepares for dangers from all directions.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
