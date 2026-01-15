German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius praised Türkiye's significant contribution to European security following talks on Wednesday with his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler in Berlin.

The ministers discussed the latest developments in Ukraine and Syria, bilateral defence cooperation and preparations for the upcoming NATO summit during meetings at the defence ministry headquarters.

“Germany values Türkiye as an important ally that makes an essential contribution to European security,” Pistorius said in a ministry statement. “Turkish armed forces contribute significantly to securing the alliance's southern flank.”

Pistorius emphasised shared interests between the NATO partners and said bilateral defence cooperation should be further strengthened beyond existing alliance frameworks.