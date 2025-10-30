TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Pakistan, Afghanistan to resume talks in Istanbul on November 6, truce to continue — Türkiye
Peace talks between the South Asian neighbours will continue in Istanbul and both sides have agreed to put in place truce monitoring and verification mechanism, says Türkiye's Foreign Ministry.
Pakistan, Afghanistan to resume talks in Istanbul on November 6, truce to continue — Türkiye
Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to resume peace talks in Istanbul on November 6. / AA
October 30, 2025

Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to resume peace talks in Istanbul on November 6 and to maintain a ceasefire until then, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"All parties have agreed to continue the ceasefire. The modalities of its implementation will be examined and decided at a high-level meeting in Istanbul on November 6, 2025," the ministry said on Thursday.

It said all parties have agreed to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism "that will ensure maintenance of peace and imposing penalty on the violating party."

"As mediators, Türkiye and Qatar express their appreciation for the active contribution of both parties and stand ready to continue cooperation with both sides for lasting peace and stability."

Talks between Afghan and Pakistani officials concluded in Istanbul after several days of mediation led by Ankara and Doha, with both sides agreeing to continue discussions, Afghan interim administration spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said.

After days of deadly border clashes, Doha hosted talks between Islamabad and Kabul on October 19, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye, and the two sides reached a ceasefire which is currently in place.

The two sides then met in Istanbul for further talks last week, and efforts to achieve a lasting peace continue.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan neutralises several terrorists along Afghanistan border amid peace talks
RECOMMENDED

TTP, main source of tension

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif told the Geo News channel that the decision to give peace another chance was made by Pakistan at the request of Qatar and Türkiye, and that the Pakistani delegation, set to return home last night, was asked to stay in Istanbul.

Pakistan had been a frontline state during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, hosting nearly four million Afghan refugees.

However, the violence perpetrated by terrorist groups, especially Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), within Pakistan has significantly strained its relations with the Afghan Taliban.

The latter returned to power in Kabul following the withdrawal of US-led forces in 2021.

According to Pakistani military officials, more than 500 people, including over 311 soldiers, have been killed in attacks, largely carried out by the TTP, so far this year.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harbouring the TTP terror group on its soil, a claim Kabul denies.

Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death