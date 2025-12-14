At least 12 people were killed and several others injured in a mass shooting at Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach on Sunday, Australian authorities and local media said, in one of the deadliest gun attacks in the country in recent years.
New South Wales Police confirmed multiple fatalities after gunfire erupted at the crowded beachfront, adding that two suspects were arrested. Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported that one of the two alleged gunmen was fatally shot by police, while the second suspect was taken into custody and is in critical condition.
“Twelve people killed in Bondi shooting,” New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said in a brief update. The police had earlier confirmed the death of 10 victims without immediately providing details on their identities or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
Emergency services said at least 13 people were taken to hospital following the attack. The extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the shooting as “shocking and distressing,” saying police and emergency responders were working to save lives.
“My thoughts are with every person affected,” Albanese said in a statement released by his office. “I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the New South Wales Police.”
Earlier, police had urged the public to avoid the area and take shelter as the operation was ongoing.
A witness told AFP that he saw two armed attackers at the scene. “There was a shooting, two shooters in black with semi-automatic rifles,” said British tourist Timothy Brant-Coles, who was visiting the popular Sydney landmark at the time.
Bondi Beach, located in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, is one of Australia’s most iconic tourist destinations and is typically packed with swimmers, surfers and visitors, especially on weekends.
Authorities said the situation was under control but warned that the investigation remains ongoing, with further updates expected.