Noam Chomsky sympathised with Epstein over press treatment, urging him to avoid media 'vultures'
Responding to 2019 email from Jeffrey Epstein seeking advice on how to handle "putrid press," the US public intellectual decried "the horrible way you are being treated in the press and public."
Noam Chomsky maintained ties with Epstein, which included in-depth discussions on global affairs, finance, and science. [justice.gov] / Others
February 3, 2026

Renowned American intellectual Noam Chomsky privately sympathised with Jeffrey Epstein over what he described as the "horrible way" the press treated the late sex offender, urging him in a 2019 email to lie low and avoid media "vultures."

The exchange, revealed in a newly released cache of US government files, took place months before Epstein's arrest on child sex trafficking charges and points to a closer relationship between the financier and the leftwing academic than previously known.

Responding to an email from Epstein seeking advice on how to handle his "putrid press," Chomsky decried "the horrible way you are being treated in the press and public."

"What the vultures dearly want is a public response, which then provides a public opening for an onslaught of venomous attacks, many from just publicity seekers or cranks of all sorts," added Chomsky, who is now 97.

"That's particularly true now with the hysteria that has developed about abuse of women, which has reached the point that even questioning a charge is a crime worse than murder."

The exchange took place in February 2019. Epstein would be arrested in July of that year, and was found dead in his New York jail cell in August.

Previously released Epstein materials showed Chomsky maintained a relationship with him long after Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor. An image released by US Justice Department shows Chomsky seated next to him on a plane.

‘Jeffrey is a very dear friend’

Chomsky defended that relationship, telling the Harvard Crimson in 2023: "We knew that he had been convicted and served his time, which means that he re-enters society under prevailing norms."

Other newly released emails point to the depth of Chomsky's social ties with Epstein, and to a planned meet up with Steve Bannon, a former advisor to President Donald Trump.

Chomsky's wife Valeria writes "Jeffrey is a very dear friend, and we look forward to meeting you" in a 2019 email to Bannon with Epstein copied.

In a 2016 exchange, Epstein invites Chomsky to either New York or the Caribbean -- a likely reference to Little Saint James, notoriously known as Epstein Island.

Chomsky, in response, appears to thank Epstein for "care packages," adding "Valeria's always keen on New York. I'm really fantasizing about the Caribbean island."

The mere mention of someone's name in the Epstein files does not in itself imply any wrongdoing by that person.

However, the documents made public show at the very least connections between the sex offender or his circle and certain public figures who have often downplayed — or even denied — the existence of such ties.

