Renowned American intellectual Noam Chomsky privately sympathised with Jeffrey Epstein over what he described as the "horrible way" the press treated the late sex offender, urging him in a 2019 email to lie low and avoid media "vultures."

The exchange, revealed in a newly released cache of US government files, took place months before Epstein's arrest on child sex trafficking charges and points to a closer relationship between the financier and the leftwing academic than previously known.

Responding to an email from Epstein seeking advice on how to handle his "putrid press," Chomsky decried "the horrible way you are being treated in the press and public."

"What the vultures dearly want is a public response, which then provides a public opening for an onslaught of venomous attacks, many from just publicity seekers or cranks of all sorts," added Chomsky, who is now 97.

"That's particularly true now with the hysteria that has developed about abuse of women, which has reached the point that even questioning a charge is a crime worse than murder."

The exchange took place in February 2019. Epstein would be arrested in July of that year, and was found dead in his New York jail cell in August.

Previously released Epstein materials showed Chomsky maintained a relationship with him long after Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor. An image released by US Justice Department shows Chomsky seated next to him on a plane.

‘Jeffrey is a very dear friend’