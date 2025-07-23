More than 100 aid organisations have warned that "mass starvation" was spreading in besieged Gaza due to Israel's blockade ahead of the US top envoy's visit to Europe for talks on a possible ceasefire and an aid corridor.

A statement with 111 signatories, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Save the Children, and Oxfam, warned on Wednesday that "our colleagues and those we serve are wasting away".

The groups called for an immediate negotiated ceasefire, the opening of all land crossings and the free flow of aid through UN-led mechanisms.

In their statement, the humanitarian organisations said that warehouses with tonnes of supplies were sitting untouched just outside the territory, and even inside, as they were blocked from accessing or delivering the goods.

"Palestinians are trapped in a cycle of hope and heartbreak, waiting for assistance and ceasefires, only to wake up to worsening conditions," the signatories said.

"It is not just physical torment, but psychological. Survival is dangled like a mirage," they added.

"The humanitarian system cannot run on false promises. Humanitarians cannot operate on shifting timelines or wait for political commitments that fail to deliver access."