At least 89 women and 174 children were killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Israeli warplanes pounded Gaza on Tuesday, killing more than 400 Palestinians and shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that lasted nearly two months.

“The victims included 89 women, 174 children, and 32 elderly people,” Ismail Al-Thawabta, who heads Gaza’s government media office, said in a statement.

He said women, children and the elderly people made up the majority of people killed in the Israeli attacks.

“These figures confirm the (Israeli) occupation’s premeditated intention to complete the crime of genocide against our people in Gaza,” he added.