Israel's recent air strikes in Gaza killed 174 children, 89 women: authorities
Women, children, and the elderly make up the majority of people killed in Israel's Tuesday attacks, figures show.
Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023. / Photo: AA / AA
March 19, 2025

At least 89 women and 174 children were killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Israeli warplanes pounded Gaza on Tuesday, killing more than 400 Palestinians and shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that lasted nearly two months.

“The victims included 89 women, 174 children, and 32 elderly people,” Ismail Al-Thawabta, who heads Gaza’s government media office, said in a statement.

He said women, children and the elderly people made up the majority of people killed in the Israeli attacks.

“These figures confirm the (Israeli) occupation’s premeditated intention to complete the crime of genocide against our people in Gaza,” he added.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
