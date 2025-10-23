Indonesia understands the consequences of its decision to prevent Israeli gymnasts from participating in a world championship event held in Jakarta, its sports minister said on Thursday, adding that the move was also designed to maintain public order.

Erick Thohir was responding to an International Olympic Committee statement urging all international sporting federations not to host sporting events in Indonesia.

The committee said it was also cutting off all discussions about any potential Olympic bid by Indonesia, which had already expressed interest in hosting the 2036 summer games.

"We adhere to the principle of maintaining security, public order, and the public interest in hosting every international event," Thohir said on his social media account, adding that the principle was part of Indonesia's constitution and based on its obligation to maintain world order.

The world's largest Muslim-majority country denied visas to Israeli athletes due to objections from the government as well as its council of Islamic clerics.