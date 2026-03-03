WAR ON GAZA
UN: Israel suspends humanitarian movements into Gaza
"It is imperative that all crossings be reopened as soon as possible," says UN spokesperson.
An Egyptian man prays next to trucks carrying aid and fuel lined up at the Rafah border to cross into Gaza,. / Reuters
March 3, 2026

The UN said on Monday that Israel has closed all crossings into Gaza and suspended humanitarian movements in and near areas which Israeli forces continue to occupy.

"Israeli authorities have closed all crossings, including Rafah, and have suspended humanitarian movements in and near areas where Israeli troops remain deployed in Gaza. And they've also postponed planned rotation for our humanitarian personnel," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference.

"Medical evacuations and the return of people into Gaza have also been suspended as a result," Dujarric said, stressing that people in Gaza rely on consistent aid deliveries.

"People in Gaza, as you know, rely on a steady flow of humanitarian commercial goods from outside. Given the limited storage capacity and destruction across this war-torn area, we and our partners had worked hard to maintain a sustained and predictable flow of supplies despite the continuing restrictions, but that cannot continue under full blockade," he said.

"It is imperative that all crossings be reopened as soon as possible," he added.

In the occupied West Bank, Dujarric said Israeli forces have kept most checkpoints closed, restricting movement between Palestinian cities and governorates and limiting access to livelihoods and services.

"International humanitarian law is clear. As we keep saying every day and often, many times a day, civilians must be protected and their essential needs met, including through unimpeded entry, movement and distribution of humanitarian assistance," he said.

On Saturday morning, the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, claiming it was meant to remove “threats” posed by the Iranian “regime.” In response, Iran targeted Israel and US bases in the region with missiles and drones.

Israel declared a “special and immediate state of emergency” nationwide.

SOURCE:AA
