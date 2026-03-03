The UN said on Monday that Israel has closed all crossings into Gaza and suspended humanitarian movements in and near areas which Israeli forces continue to occupy.

"Israeli authorities have closed all crossings, including Rafah, and have suspended humanitarian movements in and near areas where Israeli troops remain deployed in Gaza. And they've also postponed planned rotation for our humanitarian personnel," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference.

"Medical evacuations and the return of people into Gaza have also been suspended as a result," Dujarric said, stressing that people in Gaza rely on consistent aid deliveries.

"People in Gaza, as you know, rely on a steady flow of humanitarian commercial goods from outside. Given the limited storage capacity and destruction across this war-torn area, we and our partners had worked hard to maintain a sustained and predictable flow of supplies despite the continuing restrictions, but that cannot continue under full blockade," he said.

"It is imperative that all crossings be reopened as soon as possible," he added.