Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov as the new head of his office on Friday, following the resignation of his previous top aide in November over a corruption scandal.

Budanov, 39, has been credited with a series of daring operations against Russia since it launched an all-out war against its neighbour in 2022.

"I had a meeting with Kyrylo Budanov and offered him the role of the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on social media.

The nomination comes at a key moment in the nearly four-year war, with Zelenskyy announcing on Wednesday that a US-brokered deal to end the conflict was "90 percent" ready.

Related TRT World - Ukraine's Zelenskyy sacks trusted aide Yermak after anti-corruption raid on his home

"At this time, Ukraine needs greater focus on security issues, the development of the Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track of negotiations," Zelenskyy said.

"Kyrylo has specialised experience in these areas and sufficient strength to deliver results."