Ukraine's Zelenskyy names spy chief Budanov as new head of presidential office
Ukrainian president appoints military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov as head of his office at a critical moment in the war, after the resignation of longtime aide Andriy Yermak amid a corruption probe
Ukraine's military intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov speaks during press conference in Kiev, Ukraine, on February 23, 2025. / TRT World
January 2, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov as the new head of his office on Friday, following the resignation of his previous top aide in November over a corruption scandal.

Budanov, 39, has been credited with a series of daring operations against Russia since it launched an all-out war against its neighbour in 2022.

"I had a meeting with Kyrylo Budanov and offered him the role of the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on social media.

The nomination comes at a key moment in the nearly four-year war, with Zelenskyy announcing on Wednesday that a US-brokered deal to end the conflict was "90 percent" ready.

"At this time, Ukraine needs greater focus on security issues, the development of the Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track of negotiations," Zelenskyy said.

"Kyrylo has specialised experience in these areas and sufficient strength to deliver results."

Budanov said he had accepted the nomination and would "continue to serve Ukraine."

"It is an honour and a responsibility for me to focus on critically important issues of strategic security for our state at this historic time for Ukraine," he said on Telegram.

Procedures to formally appoint him as the president's chief of staff have been launched, Zelenskyy’s adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told journalists.

Budanov, when appointed, will succeed Andriy Yermak, who resigned in November after investigators raided his house as part of a sweeping corruption probe.

Yermak was Zelenskyy’s most important ally, but a divisive figure in Kiev, where his opponents said he had accumulated vast power, gate-kept access to the president and ruthlessly sidelined critical voices.

The four-year conflict, the deadliest on European soil since World War II, has killed tens of thousands and ravaged swathes of Ukrainian territory.

SOURCE:AFP
