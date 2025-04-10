A plane carrying at least a half dozen US House of Representatives members has been clipped by another aircraft on the ground at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) near Washington, DC, according to US media reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and American Airlines (AA) said on Thursday both planes were connected to the AA fleet and no injuries were reported.

"American Eagle flight 5490, operated by PSA Airlines, made contact on a DCA taxiway with American Eagle flight 4522, operated by Republic Airways," American Airlines said in a statement. "Safety is our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for their experience."

FAA officials said 76 passengers and four crew were aboard the Bombardier CRJ 900 Flight 5490, and 67 passengers and four crew were on the Embraer E176 Flight 4522, the aircraft that was struck.

US Representatives Gregory Meeks, Josh Gottenheimer, Nick LaLota and Grace Meng confirmed on social media that they were aboard the plane that was clipped. They noted that US reps. Adriana Espaillat and Ritchie Torres were also on the aircraft.