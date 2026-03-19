Turkish Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran has said that focus remains on Türkiye’s efforts under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to resolve crises, stressing the country’s continued commitment to peace and stability.

"In resolving crises, eyes are on the steps our country has taken and will take under the strong leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," Duran said.

"We continue to stand firm against threats to our country with the inspiration and strength we draw from our history, because our national anthem begins with the word 'Fear not'."

In a post from his account on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran shared footage related to President Erdogan's diplomatic engagements with world leaders, as well as excerpts from his speech at the ruling AK Party's parliamentary group meeting.