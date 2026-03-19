TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye always stands on the side of peace and stability: Head of Communications
Türkiye’s strategic mediation essential for global stability, says Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran, adding that by prioritising dialogue, Ankara continues to solidify its role as a key 'anchor of stability' in a fragmented global order
Türkiye always stands on the side of peace and stability: Head of Communications
Türkiye remains focused on efforts under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to resolve crises, Turkish Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran says / AA
11 hours ago

Turkish Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran has said that focus remains on Türkiye’s efforts under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to resolve crises, stressing the country’s continued commitment to peace and stability.

"In resolving crises, eyes are on the steps our country has taken and will take under the strong leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," Duran said.

"We continue to stand firm against threats to our country with the inspiration and strength we draw from our history, because our national anthem begins with the word 'Fear not'."

In a post from his account on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran shared footage related to President Erdogan's diplomatic engagements with world leaders, as well as excerpts from his speech at the ruling AK Party's parliamentary group meeting.

RECOMMENDED

"We are always on the side of peace and stability both in our country and across the world," he said.

He reiterated that Türkiye would continue to stand firm in the face of threats.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
How the world says 'Eid Mubarak'
Anutin re-elected Thailand's PM by new parliament
Unidentified drones sighted over US army base housing Rubio and Hegseth: report
Ex-US counterterror chief probed by FBI after claiming Israel pushed US into Iran war: report
Trump claims ignorance, slams Israel's attack on Iran's South Pars gas field
US Democrats storm out of Epstein briefing, accuse Pam Bondi of staging 'fake hearing'
US civil rights leader Dolores Huerta accuses Cesar Chavez of sexual assault in 1960s
US official who quit over Iran war says he wasn't allowed to share concerns with Trump
Israel plans to occupy southern Lebanon villages — Israeli media
Senators grill Gabbard: If Iran's nuclear infrastructure was 'obliterated', why did US enter war?
Iran missile attack strikes Ras Laffan, Qatar reports 'extensive damage'
Mideast war disrupts life-saving aid for nearly half a million children: NGO
Iran's Khamenei vows 'criminal murderers' behind Larijani killing will 'soon pay'
Iran seeking help from Russia and China as US and Israel intensify attacks, says CIA boss
Strait of Hormuz must reopen, allies working to find way forward: NATO chief