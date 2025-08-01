A Colombian judge has sentenced former president Alvaro Uribe to 12 years under house arrest after convicting him of witness tampering and procedural fraud, marking the first time in the nation’s history that a former head of state has received a criminal sentence.

Uribe, 73, remains one of the most influential figures in Colombian politics.

He led the country from 2002 to 2010 and spearheaded a hardline military campaign against drug cartels and leftist guerrillas, often with support from the United States.

He was found guilty of interfering with witnesses and pressuring them to alter their testimony about his alleged ties to right-wing paramilitary groups — accusations he has long denied.

"You have treated me in the worst possible way," Uribe told Judge Sandra Heredia during the sentencing hearing, vowing to appeal the decision.

The former president told the judge he would appeal his conviction and 12-year sentence for witness tampering.

A popular figure

Despite the conviction, Uribe remains popular in Colombia. He continues to shape conservative politics and is widely seen as a kingmaker within his party.

A recent poll ranked him as the country’s most admired political figure.

The court found that Uribe contacted individuals with links to paramilitaries and encouraged them to lie or retract statements that implicated him in illegal activities.