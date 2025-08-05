WORLD
2 min read
Russia's former president Medvedev warns of 'further steps' after Moscow abandons missile moratorium
Medvedev says the decision to withdraw from the moratorium is a result of NATO's anti-Russian policy.
Russia's former president Medvedev warns of 'further steps' after Moscow abandons missile moratorium
Medvedev recently clashed in a war of words with Trump, prompting the later to reposition two nuclear submarines. / Reuters Archive
August 5, 2025

Russian former president Dmitry Medvedev has blamed NATO countries for Moscow's withdrawal from a moratorium on short- and medium-range nuclear missiles.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry's statement on the withdrawal of the moratorium on the deployment of medium and short-range missiles is the result of NATO countries' anti-Russian policy," Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said on X on Monday.

"This is a new reality all our opponents will have to reckon with. Expect further steps," he added.

His remarks came after Russia's Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow "no longer considers itself bound" by its "previously adopted self-restrictions" under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

The 1987 pact required the US and the Soviet Union to eliminate and permanently forswear all of their nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometres.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump says two US nuclear submarines arrived 'where they need to be' after Medvedev remarks
RECOMMENDED

'Be very, very careful'

The US, during President Donald Trump's first term, withdrew from the treaty in 2019, citing Russian non-compliance, while Russia denied the allegations.

Moscow's announcement Monday came after Trump last week ordered the deployment of two American nuclear submarines "close to Russia" in response to Medvedev, who has recently traded sharp exchanges on social media with the US president.

Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia is "very careful" about any statements related to nuclear issues and that Moscow is taking a "responsible position" in this regard.

"Russia is very attentive to the topic of nuclear non-proliferation. And of course, we believe that everyone should be very, very careful with nuclear rhetoric," Peskov told reporters.

Trump threatened sanctions against Russia if doesn’t end its war in Ukraine, and said on Sunday his special envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Russia this week, ahead of the US sanctions deadline.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan