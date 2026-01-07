A meeting of National Security Advisers of the Ukraine Volunteers Coalition was held in the French capital, Paris, on Wednesday with Türkiye represented by Ambassador Akif Cagatay Kilic, Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser to the President.



The meeting brought together national security advisers from coalition countries and a delegation from the NATO Secretary-General’s office. Participants held extensive consultations on the latest developments in the Russia–Ukraine war, as well as on avenues for achieving a lasting peace and a durable settlement.



Speaking at the meeting, Ambassador Kilic said Türkiye remained committed to ending the Russia–Ukraine war as soon as possible through a fair, lasting and inclusive peace agreement. He stressed that Ankara would continue to pursue its diplomatic initiatives and fulfil its humanitarian responsibilities with determination in line with this objective.



Following the meeting, Ambassador Kilic also held talks with US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and other counterparts.