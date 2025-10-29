AFRICA
Egypt calls for humanitarian truce in Sudan amid atrocities in Al Fasher
Egypt’s top diplomat holds talks with Sudanese counterpart to discuss situation in Al Fasher city.
Displaced people who fled from Al Fasher at a camp in Tawila, Sudan. / Reuters
October 29, 2025

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for a comprehensive humanitarian truce in Sudan amid reports of atrocities by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the western city of Al Fasher.

The call came during a meeting in the Egyptian capital Cairo between Abdelatty and his Sudanese counterpart Mohieddin Salem Ahmed on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Al Fasher, the capital of the North Darfur state, which was seized by the RSF on Sunday.

Abdelatty called for a comprehensive humanitarian truce in Sudan to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and to alleviate the suffering of civilians.

The minister “affirmed Egypt's full support for the brotherly Sudanese people and its commitment to continuing its efforts to achieve stability and peace in Sudan,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

‘Summary executions’

On Tuesday, Arab nations and regional organisations issued strong condemnations of what they called “grave humanitarian violations” committed by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during their assault on the city of Al Fasher,

Sudanese authorities and international organisations have accused the RSF of committing “massacres and humanitarian violations” in Al Fasher, including “summary executions,” arbitrary arrests, and displacement of civilians during its assault on the city, which it had besieged for over a year.

Since April 15, 2023, the army and the RSF have been locked in a war that numerous regional and international mediations have failed to end.

The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced over 15 million.

