Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for a comprehensive humanitarian truce in Sudan amid reports of atrocities by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the western city of Al Fasher.

The call came during a meeting in the Egyptian capital Cairo between Abdelatty and his Sudanese counterpart Mohieddin Salem Ahmed on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Al Fasher, the capital of the North Darfur state, which was seized by the RSF on Sunday.

Abdelatty called for a comprehensive humanitarian truce in Sudan to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and to alleviate the suffering of civilians.

The minister “affirmed Egypt's full support for the brotherly Sudanese people and its commitment to continuing its efforts to achieve stability and peace in Sudan,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

‘Summary executions’