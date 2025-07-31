BIZTECH
1 min read
Disclosure: Your secrets are not safe with ChatGPT
Your private AI chats aren’t legally protected. Share with caution.
Disclosure: Your secrets are not safe with ChatGPT
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
July 31, 2025

Have you ever told ChatGPT a secret? Well, it might not be the best or safest idea. 

Anything you say to ChatGPT can be used against you in court as evidence in the event of a lawsuit, according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who issued the warning in a podcast interview. 

“If you go talk to ChatGPT about your most sensitive stuff and then there's a lawsuit, we could be required to produce that,” he warned, including records of deleted conversations, which OpenAI is legally required to retain. 

RECOMMENDED

"Right now, if you talk to a therapist or a lawyer or a doctor about those problems, there's legal privilege for it. There's doctor-patient confidentiality, there's legal confidentiality. And we haven't figured that out yet for when you talk to ChatGPT.”

Altman urged the need for new laws to protect chat history privacy and regulate AI use.

Explore
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'