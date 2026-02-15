Russia's Defence Ministry has said that its troops have taken the village of Tsvitkove in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, state news agency TASS reported.

Russia controls about 75 percent of the Zaporizhzhia region, but battle lines had been largely static since 2022 until recent Russian advances.

Meanwhile, Russia's Black Sea port of Taman, which handles oil products, grain, coal, and commodities, has been damaged by a Ukrainian drone attack, the governor of Russia's Krasnodar region said on Sunday.



Two people were injured as an oil storage tank, warehouse, and terminals took damage in Volna village, the site of Taman port, Veniamin Kondratyev said in a post on Telegram.



Kondratyev said that more than 100 people were working to put out several fires at the port.



Separate strikes on the resort city of Sochi and the village of Yurovka, close to the seaside town of Anapa, had caused less significant damage, he added.