Russia's Defence Ministry has said that its troops have taken the village of Tsvitkove in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, state news agency TASS reported.
Russia controls about 75 percent of the Zaporizhzhia region, but battle lines had been largely static since 2022 until recent Russian advances.
Meanwhile, Russia's Black Sea port of Taman, which handles oil products, grain, coal, and commodities, has been damaged by a Ukrainian drone attack, the governor of Russia's Krasnodar region said on Sunday.
Two people were injured as an oil storage tank, warehouse, and terminals took damage in Volna village, the site of Taman port, Veniamin Kondratyev said in a post on Telegram.
Kondratyev said that more than 100 people were working to put out several fires at the port.
Separate strikes on the resort city of Sochi and the village of Yurovka, close to the seaside town of Anapa, had caused less significant damage, he added.
‘On the verge of disaster’
On the Ukrainian side, the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region said three people were injured in an overnight Russian drone attack. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, in an interview with US media, described the situation in the city as being "on the verge of disaster."
According to him, residents are facing massive power outages and disruptions to heating and water supply caused by Russian strikes. Klitschko also directed criticism at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claiming presidential interference in local government has "weakened important decentralisation reforms."
In a statement on Telegram, Ukraine's air force said its air defence systems destroyed 55 of 83 drones launched by Russian forces overnight.
Zelenskyy said Russia launched some 1,300 attack drones, more than 1,200 guided aerial bombs and 50 missiles this week. According to him, he discussed the situation with European leaders at the Munich Security Conference in Germany and promised to send new aid packages soon.
Ukraine has resumed attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in recent days after a US-brokered moratorium on such strikes expired.
Russia has repeatedly targeted energy and utility infrastructure in Ukraine, cutting off heating and electricity to hundreds of thousands of people in the midst of an unusually cold winter.