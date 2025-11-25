The UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People held a special meeting on Tuesday in New York to observe the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The event commemorated a 1947 UN resolution that envisioned two states living side by side in peace and security, a goal committee chair Coly Seck lamented has resulted in neither "peace nor security" 78 years later.

Seck said Palestinians continue to face "historic injustice," stressing the UN's "outstanding responsibility" to justly resolve the question of Palestine.

He urged the international community to take decisive action to recognise the state of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock noted the resolution laid the foundation for the two-state solution, but while Israel is a recognised member, Palestine is not, asserting that statehood "is a right to be upheld."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a message delivered by Chef de Cabinet​​​​​​​ Earle Courtenay Rattray, acknowledged the "unspeakable hardship" faced by Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including escalating settler violence and praised the efforts of mediators. principally Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the US, in achieving the recent ceasefire.