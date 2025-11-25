WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
UN body marks Palestine solidarity day, decries stalled two-state path
UN body urges international community to take decisive action to recognise the State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital
UN body marks Palestine solidarity day, decries stalled two-state path
UN committee marks Palestine solidarity day, laments failure of 2-state vision / Reuters
November 25, 2025

The UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People held a special meeting on Tuesday in New York to observe the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The event commemorated a 1947 UN resolution that envisioned two states living side by side in peace and security, a goal committee chair Coly Seck lamented has resulted in neither "peace nor security" 78 years later.

Seck said Palestinians continue to face "historic injustice," stressing the UN's "outstanding responsibility" to justly resolve the question of Palestine.

He urged the international community to take decisive action to recognise the state of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock noted the resolution laid the foundation for the two-state solution, but while Israel is a recognised member, Palestine is not, asserting that statehood "is a right to be upheld."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a message delivered by Chef de Cabinet​​​​​​​ Earle Courtenay Rattray, acknowledged the "unspeakable hardship" faced by Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including escalating settler violence and praised the efforts of mediators. principally Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the US, in achieving the recent ceasefire.

RelatedTRT World - New report says Israel killed 100,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
RECOMMENDED

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, in a message read by Palestine's permanent UN representative Riyad Mansour, affirmed that Gaza is an integral part of Palestine.

He thanked several nations, including France, the UK and Australia, for recognising Palestine in recent months, while appreciating the mediation efforts that achieved a recent ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

Security Council President Michael Imran Kanu could not deliver a usual statement due to a lack of consensus within the group, the first time it has occurred during the annual special meeting, said Seck.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 victims in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured more than 170,900 people in a two-year war that has left much of the enclave in ruins.

A ceasefire took effect on October 10, which included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel, however, has continued its attacks and killed at least 342 Palestinians and injured 900 since the ceasefire began.

RelatedTRT World - Palestinian killed by Israeli army fire in southern Gaza in fresh ceasefire violation
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case