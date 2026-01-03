After the United States abducted Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, the world has reacted with widespread condemnations, but what is the US mulling to do next, and who will run the country?
According to President Donald Trump, the answer is his own administration.
Trump also made clear that US companies would profit from the oil of Venezuela, which has the world's largest proven reserves.
Trump, who for years condemned what he called failed US nation-building, said bluntly that the United States will manage Venezuela, a country of nearly 30 million people, at least temporarily.
"We're going to run the country until we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," Trump told a news conference at his Florida estate.
‘An unnamed group’
How Trump would run the country, with the US embassy shuttered and no US troops known to be on the ground, remains unclear.
Trump said that the United States was "designating various people, including an unnamed group.
But he added that for a "period of time," Venezuela will be led by "the people that are standing right behind me", Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US military leaders.
Rubio, for months, has highlighted how not just the United States but most Western countries saw Maduro as “illegitimate.”
But hours after Maduro was abducted to the US, Trump brushed aside the prospects of Maria Corina Machado, the opposition leader who won last year's Nobel Peace Prize.
"I think it would be very tough for her to be the leader," Trump said.
"She doesn't have the support within or the respect within the country. She's a very nice woman, but she doesn't have the respect," Trump said.
Working with the VP
Trump said that the United States had not been in touch with Machado, who had hailed the capture of Maduro as the "hour of freedom."
Instead, Trump said Rubio spoke by telephone to the vice president, Delcy Rodriguez.
"She's essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again. Very simple," Trump said.
Rodriguez, however, did not adhere to Trump's script in his address to the nation, stating that Maduro was the only president and demanding his return.
Distancing from Trump
Most US allies, who had once lined up to oppose Maduro, quickly distanced themselves from Trump.
French President Emmanuel Macron, while hailing the end of "Maduro," said the will of Venezuelans was represented by the opposition.
Trump's Democratic rivals voiced outrage at the open involvement of oil companies, seeing it as a throwback to imperialism at its most egregious.
"The United States should not be running other countries for any reason," said Senator Brian Schatz, a Democrat.
"We should have learnt by now not to get involved in endless wars and regime change missions that carry catastrophic consequences for Americans."