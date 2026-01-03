After the United States abducted Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, the world has reacted with widespread condemnations, but what is the US mulling to do next, and who will run the country?

According to President Donald Trump, the answer is his own administration.

Trump also made clear that US companies would profit from the oil of Venezuela, which has the world's largest proven reserves.

Trump, who for years condemned what he called failed US nation-building, said bluntly that the United States will manage Venezuela, a country of nearly 30 million people, at least temporarily.

"We're going to run the country until we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," Trump told a news conference at his Florida estate.

‘An unnamed group’

How Trump would run the country, with the US embassy shuttered and no US troops known to be on the ground, remains unclear.

Trump said that the United States was "designating various people, including an unnamed group.

But he added that for a "period of time," Venezuela will be led by "the people that are standing right behind me", Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US military leaders.

Rubio, for months, has highlighted how not just the United States but most Western countries saw Maduro as “illegitimate.”

But hours after Maduro was abducted to the US, Trump brushed aside the prospects of Maria Corina Machado, the opposition leader who won last year's Nobel Peace Prize.

"I think it would be very tough for her to be the leader," Trump said.

"She doesn't have the support within or the respect within the country. She's a very nice woman, but she doesn't have the respect," Trump said.