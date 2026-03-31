The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday that the Middle East conflict has caused "the most significant disruption of supply chains," affecting 70,000 tonnes of the agency's food.

"For us, it's the most significant disruption of supply chains that we have seen since COVID and the beginning of the war in Ukraine," Corinne Fleischer, director of supply chain, told reporters in Geneva.

She said the agency currently has "70,000 metric tonnes of food that is impacted by the war in the Middle East," with shipments delayed or stuck in ports due to wider disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

"This has a whole upstream effect on vessels being stuck in ports, not berthing at ports, not leaving ports, (and) containers not being offloaded," she said, describing "a whole disruption of a global supply chain."