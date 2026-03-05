Italy will continue to respect existing bilateral agreements governing the use of US military bases on its territory, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said.

Speaking on an RTL radio programme on Thursday, Meloni stressed that Italy has not received any request to use the bases for military action against Iran.

“Today we have no such request and I want to say that we are not at war and we do not want to enter a war,” she said.

Meloni said Italy would follow the terms of long-standing bilateral agreements with the US, dating back to 1954, which allow the use of bases for certain logistical and non-combat operations.

“These are technical authorisations when we are clearly talking about logistics and so-called non-kinetic operations – simply put, operations that do not involve bombing,” she said.

If a broader request were made, such as using Italian bases for combat operations, Meloni said the government would evaluate the situation together with parliament.

The prime minister also warned of the risk of escalation in the region, saying she was concerned about the war and Iran’s reaction.