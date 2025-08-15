Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that a second immigration detention facility will be built in the state, according to multiple media reports.

DeSantis said on Thursday his administration is opening what he termed "Deportation Depot" to house illegal immigrants detained by authorities.

"We are authorising and will be soon opening this new illegal immigration detention, processing and deportation facility here in north Florida," he said at a news conference.

The new immigration detention centre will be located at the Baker Correctional Institution in Sanderson, 265 kilometres north of Orlando, and will be able to house up to 1,300 detainees. DeSantis said inmates will not be held there indefinitely.

The announcement of "Deportation Depot" comes roughly one month after the state opened a South Florida immigration detention centre in the Everglades, 40 kilometres west of Miami, known as "Alligator Alcatraz."

Toughest crackdown